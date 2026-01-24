SWISS cancels flights to US due to severe winter storm

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has cancelled several flights as a precautionary measure in view of the expected winter storm in the US. The airline is monitoring the situation and will make further adjustments to the flight programme if necessary, it said on Friday evening.

SWISS announced that there will be delays or flight cancellations at several airports on the US East Coast and in Canada over the weekend. As a result, two flights have been cancelled for the coming Saturday, namely one from Zurich to Chicago and one from Chicago to Zurich.

For Sunday, the Lufthansa subsidiary also cancelled three flights to New York and one return flight to Zurich. In addition, flights from Zurich to Boston, Newark and Washington DC were also cancelled. SWISS has also cancelled five flights for next Monday: one each from New York to Zurich and Geneva, one each from Newark and Boston to Zurich and one from Washington to Zurich.

A total of around 2,600 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations, the statement continued. A SWISS spokesperson said upon request that the company very much regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers affected. Passengers would be informed directly and, if necessary, assisted in rebooking to alternative travel options.

According to media reports, this could be the most severe winter storm to hit the US in recent years. It could hit the South, the Midwest and the East Coast, including New York city and the US capital Washington DC. Numerous US states have taken emergency precautions and asked citizens to stay at home.

