Swiss yodelling makes UNESCO intangible world cultural heritage list

The Swiss tradition of yodelling has been awarded Intangible Cultural Heritage status by UNESCO.

The decision was taken in New Delhi by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, as announced by the Federal Office of Culture.

As the “emblematic song of Switzerland”, yodelling encompasses a wide variety of artistic forms of expression and is deeply rooted in the population, it added.

More than 12,000 yodellers are members of one of the 711 groups of the Swiss Yodelling Association.

Hector Herzig, Central Secretary of the Yodelling Association, described the inclusion in the register to Keystone-SDA as a “wonderful sign of recognition”.

“It recognises the solidarity, passion and cultural identity that has shaped yodelling in Switzerland for generations.”

