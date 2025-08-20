Zurich Film Festival honours Brazilian actor Wagner Moura

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Zurich Film Festival is honouring Brazilian actor, director and producer Wagner Moura with the Golden Eye award.

Moura will receive the award for his career and his performance in the film The Secret Agent and will travel to Zurich for the award ceremony.

This performance earned Moura the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar nomination. The Secret Agent was directed by Moura’s compatriot Kleber Mendonça Filho. Zurich Film Festival director Christian Jungen described the film as “one of the most outstanding works of this year”.

Moura will accept the award in person in Zurich and present the internationally acclaimed film at a gala premiere. Moura achieved international fame with his role as drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos. His directorial debut Marighella, about the Brazilian politician and activist Carlos Marighella, premiered at the Berlinale in 2019.

The Secret Agent opens in German-speaking Switzerland on November 13 and in French-speaking Switzerland on January 14, 2026.

The Zurich Film Festival is the second-largest film festival in the German-speaking world. The 21st edition takes place from September 25 to October 5.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

