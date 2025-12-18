Bidder pays CHF262,000 for Zurich ‘ZH 11’ number plate
The Zurich car number plate ZH 11 has been sold for CHF262,000 at an online auction.
The figure is below the record of CHF299,000 paid out in 2024 for the ZH 24 number plate.
A total of 141 bids were submitted for number 11, but at CHF160,000 and above, only three people continued to bid, as can be seen on the auction page of the Zurich Road Traffic Office. ZH 11 is the lowest number ever auctioned in the canton of Zurich.
Recently, the canton of Solothurn had to block bids for the number plate SO 1 because of a number of low bids. A user with the pseudonym Inzest had in fact bid CHF1 million, twice the previous maximum bid.
In comparison, in Zurich everything went smoothly. The canton auctions five-digit or less number plates, as well as special six-digit combinations, on the Internet every week.
In the last few years, revenue amounting to millions of francs has thus been generated. Money that flows into the coffers of the canton of Zurich.
