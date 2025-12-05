Swiss to relaunch auction for ‘SO 1’ number plate
The Swiss online auction for the number plate "SO 1" will be reorganised. This is due to problematic bids that were received late on Thursday evening.
The State Chancellery of canton Solothurn announced on Friday that serious offers of up to CHF357,000 ($444,000) had been received for the number plate on Thursday. As the evening progressed, the maximum amount had climbed to over CHF1 million.
However, the unusually large price jumps gave rise to suspicions of dubious bids, it added. Contacting the highest bidders on Friday confirmed their suspicion.
The auction will be reorganised at a later, as yet undefined date, the chancellery said. In this regard, the Motor Vehicle Inspection Authority (MFK) is examining adjustments to the registration procedure. The bidders in the cancelled auction have been informed personally. The MFK is also examining criminal measures against the abusive bidders.
