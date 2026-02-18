Zurich Pride Festival 2026 cancelled amid financial pressures
The Zurich Pride Festival will not go ahead in 2026. The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting, the Zurich Pride Association’s board confirmed to the Keystone‑SDA news agency, as reported by the Blick newspaper.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
However, the association said this would not affect the march on June 20, which will go ahead as planned. It added that a number of measures aimed at securing the festival’s future, including the possibility of charging admission, were discussed at the meeting. These were intended to provide greater certainty for planning and funding the event.
+ Why Zurich cemetery devotes section to LGBTQ community
Several major companies have recently scaled back or withdrawn their sponsorship of Pride events in Zurich and other cities. Only a few days ago, organisers said on Instagram that they were planning a smaller‑scale festival at Turbinenplatz. That plan has now been scrapped entirely. The organisers said they would share more details about the decision at a later date.
Translated from German by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.