Verisure Raises €3.2 Billion in Sweden’s Top IPO Since 2000

(Bloomberg) — Security services group Verisure Plc’s shares rose 10% at the open in its trading debut, after its initial public offering raised about €3.2 billion ($3.72 billion) and was the biggest in Stockholm in 25 years.

Shares in the firm opened at €14.60 per share, 10% higher than its offering at €13.25 apiece. The IPO, which priced near the top of the range, values Verisure at €13.7 billion, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The debut cements Stockholm as the top European exchange for IPO fundraising so far this year, and shows Sweden can compete with regional peers to attract international companies.

Chief Executive Officer Austin Lally said the listing is about longer-term performance, rather than a first-day surge in share price.

“It’s not about today, it’s about how the company is trading throughout the rest of the year and then how the company is trading next year and the years beyond,” Lally told Bloomberg TV earlier on Wednesday morning from the exchange. “This is a long-term growth story, we don’t focus on words like ‘pop.’”

Management shareholders also raised about €55 million in the offering to cover taxes, and existing investors will sell more shares if an overallotment option is exercised. Lally said he isn’t selling any shares in the offering. The company will use the €3.1 billion it raised to pay down debt and buy ADT Mexico.

For Verisure, the IPO represents a return to public markets, including 10 years under ownership by Hellman & Friedman LLC. The firm was taken private by EQT AB, then sold to Bain Capital and H&F in 2011, before H&F took majority ownership in 2015.

Founded in 1988 in Sweden, Verisure develops monitored security systems for households and small businesses in Europe and Latin America. The company’s products include video detectors and cameras, shock sensors and smart locks.

