Zurich court partially acquits pro-Palestine university squatters
The Zurich District Court partially acquitted four more pro-Palestine activists who had occupied the main hall of Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich in May 2024.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Three defendants were found guilty of trespassing. In one case, there was no valid criminal complaint, said the judge at the opening of the judgement. The accused received conditional fines of 30 daily rates of CHF30 and CHF60 respectively. Probationary periods of two years apply.
+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise a Palestinian state
“ETH has domiciliary rights. This was enforced,” explained the judge. The participants in the sit-in had been warned in advance and many had reacted accordingly. The defendants could have done the same.
The court did not accept arguments such as a state of emergency or the invocation of the Genocide Convention. “They would also have had legal opportunities to draw attention to the situation in Gaza,” the court ruled. For example, the ETH management had signalled a willingness to talk in advance.
+ Israel’s war in Gaza and how the humanitarian crisis unfoldedExternal link
Accused must bear costs
All four were acquitted of the charge of taking part in an unauthorised demonstration. The municipal police regulations do not apply at the ETH, which belongs to the federal government, said the judge.
The costs of the investigation and trial will be imposed on all seven defendants sentenced on Tuesday. The judgements are not yet final. The lawyer for the pro-Palestine activists announced an appeal in the courtroom.
More
Swiss initiative demands Palestinian state recognition
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.