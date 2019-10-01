This content was published on October 1, 2019 5:09 PM

The month of July was one of the hottest ever in Switzerland

Over the past 12 months the weather in most of Switzerland has been "too dry", according to SRF Meteo, while eastern regions and the Alps saw above-average precipitation.

In its annual report published on Tuesday, the German-language national broadcaster’s weather service said the 2018-2019 hydrological year, which runs from October 1 to September 30, was drier than the previous year, especially in the west and south.

This was surprising, SRF said, as the summer of 2018 was the second-driest since 1947.

However, the eastern Plateau region, north and central Graubünden and the Alps witnessed above-average precipitation during the 12 months. The town of Chur, for example saw 25% more precipitation than average, and Säntis and St Gallen also reported above-average rain.

“In general, the trend towards bigger year-on-year fluctuations in weather patterns was confirmed,” SRF said.

Despite a snowy winter, Switzerland’s glaciers suffered, shrinking in length and volume, SRF said. The summer of 2019 was the third warmest after 2003 and 2015.

