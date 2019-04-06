(Keystone / Timm Schamberger)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







360

The amount (in Swiss francs) spent by the Swiss on organic produce last year. Three-quarters of the organic purchases were made at the large Swiss supermarket chains Migros and Coop





282

The number of companies that set up a base in Switzerland last year. They brought in fewer new jobs than in 2017 though.





145

The number of active ingredients found in pesticides that were identified in a sample study of five Swiss streams. Of these, 66 exceeded permissible limits.





1,300

The amount in euros that Swiss graffiti artist Harald Naegeli was ordered to pay by a German court for spraying properties in Düsseldorf with flamingo motifs. The case had gone to court because he had refused to pay a fine of €600.





97

The number of cases of measles reported in Switzerland this year. This is six times higher than figures for the first three months of 2018.

