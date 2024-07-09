White House’s Sullivan outlines plans to strengthen NATO support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strength U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as leaders of the military alliance gathered in Washington for a summit.

NATO will announce a new military command in Germany in the coming days led by a three-star general for training and equipping Ukrainian troops and appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen its relationship with the alliance, Sullivan said.