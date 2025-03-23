Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss army mediation service logs 850 cases in three years

Army mediation service contacted 850 times in three years
The Swiss army has made headlines in recent months after a spate of resignations of senior figures, including Defence Minister Viola Amherd. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss army mediation service logs 850 cases in three years
Listening: Swiss army mediation service logs 850 cases in three years

The mediation service, set up in 2022, has noted cases concerning overwork, conflicts with colleagues, and compatibility between military and civilian life.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Sunday, the defence ministry confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency the figure of 850 incidents following an article in the SonntagsBlick newspaper. According to the paper, the number of cases has been particularly high in recent weeks.

The ministry also confirmed that a quarter of incidents involved bullying, harassment or discrimination. Reports of sexual violence have also been noted, but their number has not increased since a 2024 report revealing problems in this area, according to the defence ministry; the mediation service said it was surprised by this stable trend.

More

However, outgoing Defence Minister Viola Amherd’s ministry could not confirm all the figures in detail as the mediation office does not compile statistics on this subject.

Difficult balance

Reconciling military and professional life can also be difficult. For example, in the SonntagsBlick article, the mediation services cite the case of a commanding officer who wanted a soldier to attend a training course, while his employer wanted it postponed – leaving the soldier caught between a rock and a hard place.

Viola Amherd set up the mediation service in 2022 with the aim of defusing conflict situations quickly and simply.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR