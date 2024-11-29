Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in stationary retail Keystone-SDA

Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. This year, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.

Deutsch de Black Friday läuft im stationären Handel verhalten an Original Read more: Black Friday läuft im stationären Handel verhalten an

There is still no sign of a major shopping frenzy on Black Friday, as an inspection by the editorial team of AWP Financial News in Zurich city centre showed. Although Bahnhofstrasse was already bustling with shoppers at lunchtime, as is usual in the run-up to Christmas, there were not yet many shopping bags to be seen.

The clothing and shoe stores in particular were rather empty. There were only a few customers there, although almost all stores were advertising Black Friday offers and discounts. The department stores and Europaallee were quite busy, but there were still no queues at the checkouts. Most visitors just seemed to be on the lookout for offers without making a direct purchase.

Only the Apple store on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse was very busy. However, Apple was not explicitly advertising Black Friday, but was only running a voucher promotion over the weekend. There are no special Black Friday offers there, an employee said when asked.

Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach, on the other hand, is expecting an increased number of visitors this Friday, which will be roughly on a par with a normal Saturday, according to an inquiry. Other major retailers and shopping centres have not yet commented on the start of Black Friday.

Meanwhile, it is still too early for a definitive assessment. Discount campaigns often continue over the weekend, which is why the Shoppi is expecting significantly more visitors on Saturday. In addition, online retailers traditionally entice shoppers with special offers on Cyber Monday, which is why many customers are shifting their shopping online.

