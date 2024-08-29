Swiss board members found to have too little AI expertise

The boards of directors of Swiss companies are struggling with artificial intelligence (AI). They recognise the importance and risks of AI but do not yet have sufficient expertise, according to a survey.

Most Swiss companies are not fully exploiting the potential of so-called generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), said consultants Deloitte in the latest “SwissVR Monitor” on Thursday. According to the board members surveyed, the technology is being used only in certain areas.

A large majority (79%) of companies are focusing on using GenAI to increase efficiency and productivity within the company. Cost reduction (43%) or improved products and services (40%) follow at a considerable distance. However, AI is used less frequently for strategic benefits such as generating new ideas and insights (34%) or increased innovation and growth (31%).

And where AI is used, there is hardly any human control: only 17% of companies have all AI-generated content checked by at least one person. Three out of five board members surveyed identified potentially erroneous results as the greatest risk to their company.

It would therefore be important to acquire the relevant skills in this area and recruit AI experts to the board of directors, or to bring in external expertise, Deloitte concluded.

Deloitte conducted the survey together with the SwissVR association of boards of directors and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. Almost 400 board members were surveyed.

