Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat

Coop expands food waste program for frozen fresh meat
Coop expands food waste program for frozen fresh meat Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat
Listening: Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat

Swiss retailer Coop is expanding its programme to avoid meat waste. A corresponding pilot project is gradually being extended to the entire store network.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Selected fresh meat products are frozen by expiration date and specially labelled. The pilot phase in summer 2024 was a success, Coop announced on Monday.

The programme to avoid food waste will therefore now be gradually expanded. Specifically, Coop is expanding the offer from the 16 sales outlets involved in the pilot project to around 250 sales outlets in the northwestern Switzerland-central Switzerland-Zurich sales region with immediate effect.

+ Households are the biggest sources of Swiss food waste

Other sales regions will follow step by step. The frozen fresh meat should be available in all Coop sales outlets by spring 2025.

Around 180 self-service items were offered as part of the pilot project. These included minced meat and chicken breast, for example. The items were located in the frozen food department and were labelled accordingly. The fresh meat products were offered at a reduced price for up to 90 days.

+ How can we reduce food waste?

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ZH: new trial for lawyer in "cum-ex" scandal

More

New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal

This content was published on German lawyer Eckart Seith, considered in Germany to be the whistleblower in the cum-ex transaction scandal, is set to appear for trial again in Switzerland on Monday.

Read more: New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal
Martin Chevallaz, a French-speaking no to the EEA, has died

More

Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

This content was published on Former Swiss politician and army brigadier Martin Chevallaz, who campaigned against closer ties to the European Union, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Read more: Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR