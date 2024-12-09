Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat

Selected fresh meat products are frozen by expiration date and specially labelled. The pilot phase in summer 2024 was a success, Coop announced on Monday.
The programme to avoid food waste will therefore now be gradually expanded. Specifically, Coop is expanding the offer from the 16 sales outlets involved in the pilot project to around 250 sales outlets in the northwestern Switzerland-central Switzerland-Zurich sales region with immediate effect.
Other sales regions will follow step by step. The frozen fresh meat should be available in all Coop sales outlets by spring 2025.
Around 180 self-service items were offered as part of the pilot project. These included minced meat and chicken breast, for example. The items were located in the frozen food department and were labelled accordingly. The fresh meat products were offered at a reduced price for up to 90 days.
