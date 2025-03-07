Swiss companies failing to observe equal pay obligations

According to the Federal Council, it wants to find out as quickly as possible whether the legal obligation to carry out an equal pay analysis contributes to more equal pay between genders.
It now wants to adopt its report on the effectiveness of the measure by the end of 2027 instead of 2029 as originally planned.
The results should show whether additional measures are necessary to achieve the equal pay stipulated in the constitution, it said. The monitoring obligation has been in force since July 2020 and applies to companies with more than 100 employees.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
