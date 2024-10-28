Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

In 2022, GDP in Switzerland increased by 3% on the previous year’s prices. The main drivers were the manufacturing industry and the energy sector. By contrast, the financial sector, building construction and wholesale recorded a decline.
The range in the individual cantons was very wide, as shown by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in an analysis published on Monday. According to the FSO figures, GDP growth ranged between +0.1% and +7.8%, reflecting the very different economic structures in the various regions.
Canton Jura led the way in 2022 thanks to the upturn in industry. The neighbouring canton of Neuchâtel also recorded strong growth of 5.8%. There, the positive development in the manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products boosted the economy.
Valais (+5.2%), Graubünden (+4.9%), Ticino (+4.7%) and Lucerne (+4.6%) also experienced an upturn. In Valais, Graubünden and Ticino, this was primarily due to positive developments in the energy supply and tourism sectors, according to the FSO. In Ticino, manufacturers of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products also contributed to the increase.
In contrast, the cantons of Glarus (+1.8%), Basel City (+1.6%), Aargau (+1.6%), Basel Country (+0.8%) and Vaud (+0.1%) recorded rather modest growth rates in 2022. Growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries weakened in northwestern Switzerland, while the industrial and financial sectors in Glarus faltered.
Zurich as an economic engine
Canton Zurich (+3.8%) was only in the middle of the field, but with a contribution of 0.8 percentage points to Switzerland’s overall growth of 3% it has regained its role as an economic engine. Cantons Bern and Geneva follow in second and third place in this list, each contributing 0.3 percentage points to overall growth. Their GDP growth in 2022 was 2.5% and 4.1% respectively.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas
Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland
This content was published on
A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terrorist network al-Qaeda can stay in Switzerland, the Federal Administrative Court has ruled. It has withdrawn the annulment of the man’s provisional admission.
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed criminal proceedings relating to the Swiss owners affected by the Volkswagen “Dieselgate” emissions scandal.
Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
This content was published on
A former Miss Switzerland candidate has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in New York in 1993. The US Republican candidate’s campaign team has denied the accusations.
Red Cross denounces lack of conflict mediation as aid needs explode
This content was published on
A lack of political leadership in brokering peace deals is prolonging conflicts and stretching aid groups, a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.