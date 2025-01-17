Swiss Post CEO to step down

“Roberto Cirillo has decided to step down as CEO of Swiss Post at the end of the successful 2021-2024 strategic period,” Swiss Post said in a statement on Friday.
He will remain in his position until the end of March. Alex Glanzmann, head of finance at Swiss Post, will take over as interim CEO in April. The recruitment process has already been launched and the strategy for the period 2025-2028 is being developed.
“For six years, I have had the opportunity to lead one of our country’s most important institutions out of a crisis of confidence,” said Cirillo in the press release. “The time has come to hand over a solid and forward-looking Swiss Post to a new generation.”
More
More
One in five Swiss post offices to close over next four years
This content was published on
By 2028, there will only be 600 post offices in Switzerland, with 2,000 serviced locations.
Christian Levrat, chair of the board of directors, expressed his “deep regret” at Cirillo’s departure. He has “created the necessary conditions and a solid foundation” that will enable Swiss Post to continue to tackle “the major challenges ahead”, said Levrat wishing his colleague all the best.
What is your opinion? Join the discussion!
External Content
Strategy criticised
Roberto Cirillo, a qualified mechanical engineer, took over from Ulrich Hurni in April 2019. Hurni was interim head after Susanne Ruoff stepped down in June 2018 in the wake of the undue subsidies scandal paid to PostBus.
More
More
Fedpol imposes penalties in Postbus fraud case
This content was published on
In 2017 it was discovered that PostBus Switzerland had systematically concealed profits in regional passenger transport since 2007 and had obtained government subsidies.
Under Cirillo’s leadership, Swiss Post has continued its modernisation strategy. One of the objectives was to be able to use the postal network more extensively, for example as a service centre.
To compensate for the decline in mail volumes, Swiss Post has expanded its range of services – a strategy that has been criticised.
In May 2024, Swiss Post announced that it would be closing one out of five post offices in Switzerland within four years, a total of 170 branches. In future, only 600 post offices and 2,000 sites will remain. In addition, Swiss Post increased the rates for sending letters and parcels at the beginning of 2024.
More
More
Swiss French-speaking regions join forces to fight post office closures
This content was published on
Over 40 municipalities in French-speaking Switzerland have joined forces to fight closures of local post offices.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Outgoing Swiss federal police chief warns of insufficient resources
This content was published on
The outgoing director of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, has warned that officers, prosecutors and investigators in Switzerland have insufficient resources to do their work.
Swiss university inaugurates Europe’s most powerful centrifuge
This content was published on
The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has inaugurated Europe's most powerful geotechnical centrifuge. Researchers use the instrument to simulate the effects of natural hazards.
Swiss film industry reports successful year in 2024
This content was published on
Swiss films did well in cinemas in 2024, recording over 907,000 admissions, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports. They accounted for almost 9% of all films shown last year in Switzerland.
WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises
This content was published on
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.