Swiss Post restructure going ahead as planned, says CEO

Swiss Post boss Robert Cirillo. Keystone-SDA

The postal service is going ahead with planned cuts to its nationwide network of branches, regardless of political initiatives, says CEO Robert Cirillo.

Deutsch de Post setzt Abbau des Filialnetzes nach Plan um Original Read more: Post setzt Abbau des Filialnetzes nach Plan um

The relevant decisions being implemented were made as part of the current Swiss Post strategy, Cirillo told the SonntagsBlick newspaper on Sunday.

Without legal certainty, a seven-billion-euro business with some 46,000 employees could not be managed or reformed, said Cirillo, responding to questions about initiatives to reverse the cutbacks which will be discussed in parliament in autumn.

It is “correct and important” that politicians are discussing the affairs of Swiss Post, Cirillo said. However, the 170 branches in question are not going to be simply “dismantled”. The plan is rather to convert them into branches with partners.

Over the next four years, Swiss Post will invest CHF100 million ($119 million) in the development of these branches.

Overall the postal service plans to close around one in five of its branches by 2028, it announced in May. This means that in four years’ time, 600 post offices and 2,000 serviced locations will still be available. No jobs are likely to be cut as a result.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

