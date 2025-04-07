The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss unions call for shorter days for construction workers

Trade unions: shorter days for construction workers
Trade unions: shorter days for construction workers Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss unions call for shorter days for construction workers
Listening: Swiss unions call for shorter days for construction workers

Construction workers need shorter days, say Swiss trade unions. They are demanding an improvement in working conditions, which they say are currently incompatible with family life. Demonstrations are planned in Zurich and Lausanne on May 17.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Family life suffers from long working days,” Unia and Syna said in a statement on Monday. The two trade unions point out that in the last ten years “a lot more has been built with fewer builders”.

As a result, working hours are getting longer and the risk of accidents is increasing, they say. According to the trade unions, a shortage of construction workers is looming in Switzerland: by the end of 2040, one in three bricklayers will no longer be available.

Unia and Syna are calling on employers to limit working days to eight hours, to compensate for the morning break and to pay for travel time in full. Saturday work must also be reduced and wages increased.

+ Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise

The unions are therefore calling on the industry to demonstrate on May 17 in Lausanne and Zurich.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR