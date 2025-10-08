ABB to sell robotics division to Softbank Group
The Swiss-Swedish technology group ABB is selling its robotics business to the SoftBank Group for $5.4 billion (CHF4.3 billion).
The original idea of a spin-off of the business as an independently listed company will therefore not be pursued further, as ABB announced on Wednesday.
The proceeds from the sale will be used for ABB’s capital allocation in accordance with existing principles. ABB expects a non-operating pre-tax book gain of around $2.4 billion and cash proceeds after transaction costs of around $5.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in mid to late 2026.
In connection with the planned divestment of the division, Sami Atiya will leave ABB as Head of Robotics & Factory Automation. He will support the carve-out process for the sale of the Robotics division as a strategic advisor
ABB Robotics most recently employed around 7,000 people and generated sales of $2.3 billion in 2024. This corresponded to around 7%of ABB’s total Group sales.
