More women on the boards of Swiss listed companies

The number of women on the boards of directors (BoDs) of companies listed on the Swiss stock exchange will increase in 2025. This is the result of a data analysis by the economic news agency AWP.

After a 2024 characterised by an above-average number of changes in the Boards of Directors of the 212 companies listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the situation calmed down in 2025. In total, there were 165, or 80 fewer than in the same period last year, which brings the number back to the level of 2022 and 2023.

The proportion of women on Boards of Directors rose by one percentage point to 18.8%, following a trend that has been ongoing for years. In 2020 they were only 10.4% of the total.

The number of women at the top of companies has also risen, although their share remains decidedly low (6%). In an international comparison, Switzerland is in the average range, however, behind the United States (just under 10%) and Scandinavian countries (between 10 and 12%).

AWP counts five new CEOs in the current year: Srishti Gupta (Idorsia), Monika Friedli-Walser (Orior), Monica Manotas (Tecan) and Regula Berger (Basler Kantonalbank). Ann-Kristin Erkens was also appointed interim CEO of SIG, while Anne-Kathrin Stoller will take over as CEO of Bachem next year.

The number of female CEOs thus rose to 12, although only one leads a company in the SMI, the index of leading stocks: Hanneke Faber (Logitech). The SLI (Swiss Leader Index) also includes Géraldine Picaud of SGS. The other CEOs are Christel Rendu de Lint (Vontobel), Claudia Habermacher (Alpine Select), Magdalena Martullo-Blocher (Ems Chemie), Suzanne Thoma (Sulzer) and Ricarda Demarmels (Emmi).

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

