Swiss public broadcaster SRF cuts another 66 jobs

The latest cuts are part of a major cost-cutting effort at the national broadcaster. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Swiss public broadcaster SRF is cutting a further 66 full-time positions by the end of the year. Half of the cuts are to be made through natural fluctuations.

SRF will implement further cost-cutting and personnel measures as announced following the conclusion of the consultation process in the summer, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The company must save around CHF12 million ($14.9 million) by the end of the year, as SRF already announced in July. More than half of the job cuts could be cushioned by natural departures.

SRF changes at the top

SRF Director Nathalie Wappler also announced she will leave her post at the end of April 2026. Wappler wants a new person to shape the changes in the company over the next few years, SRF wrote on its own website on Wednesday.

Wappler announced her resignation at an internal personnel event. She has been SRF Director since 2019.

Wappler wants to take on a new professional challenge after the successful transformation of SRF and the conclusion of the current round of cost-cutting measures, it added.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

