Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

WTO Leadership Race Kicks Off Next Week, Earlier Than Usual

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The process to select the next leader of the World Trade Organization is kicking off earlier than usual, with the appointment of candidates opening up next week and the campaign period set to end in early February.

The Geneva-based trade body said in a statement Friday that the chair of its General Council, Petter Ølberg of Norway, “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated.”

The statement didn’t mention current WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala by name, though a spokesman said last month that she’s seeking another four-year term after hers expires Aug. 31 next year.

A monthlong appointment process will begin Oct. 8, and then each candidate has until Feb. 8 to lobby WTO member countries for support.

According to WTO procedures, the appointment process is supposed to start nine months before the director-general’s term expires, meaning this one is beginning about two months early.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR