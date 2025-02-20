Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Zurich Insurance Sees $200 Million California Wildfire Loss

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Zurich Insurance Group AG is expecting pretax losses of $200 million from the January California wildfires as the insurer reported a 5% gain in profit for 2024.

Group operating profit rose to $7.75 billion in the year, the company said in a statement on Thursday, beating the $7.64 billion consensus analyst estimate. Net income increased 34% from a year earlier to $5.81 billion. Shares rose as much as 3.2%. 

lost cells podcast

The estimated wildfire losses come from Zurich’s Farmers division as well its exposure to California through its commercial business. 

The number compares with the $500 million in net losses American International Group Inc. has estimated from the Los Angeles fires before reinstated premiums. Travelers Cos., Allstate Corp. and Chubb Ltd. are all anticipating losses of more than $1 billion each. 

Weather-related events are the biggest risk for its customers, Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Greco, who’s been the insurer’s boss since 2016, has simplified Zurich’s structure and expanded the business through bolt-on acquisitions across the globe. Shares of the firm are trading at their highest level in more than two decades and the firm has consistently delivered on its dividend payouts, one of the main perks for shareholders in insurance companies. 

On Thursday, Zurich Insurance also said it proposed the election of Thomas Jordan, a former Swiss National Bank chairman, to its board at the next shareholders meeting on April 9.

(Updates with CEO’s comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR