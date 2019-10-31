This content was published on October 31, 2019 11:40 AM

Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow

(Keystone)

A local employee of the Swiss embassy in Moscowexternal link is said to have falsified bills, medical certificates and disability certificates for years, thus obtaining money by fraud. The accused, currently on trial, was immediately released from her duties in mid-February.

The case was reported on Thursday by Swiss public radio, SRF. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the information at the request of the Swiss News Agency, Keystone-SDA.

The illegal practices appear to have been uncovered following a report by a Swiss citizen who wanted to marry his Russian girlfriend. To get married in Switzerland, he had to fill out some papers in the Moscow embassy and was presented with a bill. However, the couple noticed that they weren’t given a receipt.

The Swiss embassy in Moscow then analysed numerous documents involving the accused. This investigation uncovered a wide range of criminal acts.

Proof of allegations

The Swiss foreign ministry estimates the amount of damage to the embassy to be around CHF75,000 ($76,000).

The Swiss embassy in Moscow with the old building on the left and the new building on the right

(Keystone)

“The embassy has proof of the allegations made against the person and can document the cases,” said ministry spokesman Tilman Renz.

He added that the responsible Russian ministry had also confirmed to the embassy that the invalidity certificate used by the accused was forged. On the basis of these facts, criminal charges have been filed against the woman, Renz said. The proceedings are currently in progress.

The Swiss foreign ministry said that after the accused was dismissed she made accusations against the management of the Swiss embassy in Moscow. However, the foreign ministry has since been able to refute the accusations.

“The ministry has no evidence of incorrect conduct and therefore expresses its full confidence in the work of Ambassador Yves Rossier and the team of the Swiss embassy in Moscow,” it said.





Keystone-SDA/ts

