第77届坎城影展 主要得奖名单

（法新社坎城25日电） 第77届坎城影展（Cannes Film Festival）今天闭幕，以下是本届坎城影展主要奖项得奖名单：

●金棕榈奖（Palme d’Or）：西恩贝克（Sean Baker）执导的「阿诺拉」（Anora，暂译）

●评审团大奖（Grand Prix）：派雅卡帕迪亚（Payal Kapadia）执导的「我们想像的一切都是光」（All We Imagine as Light，暂译）

●最佳导演奖（Best director）：米格尔戈麦斯（Miguel Gomes），「壮游」（Grand Tour，暂译）

●最佳女主角奖（Best actress）：卡拉苏菲亚贾斯康（Karla Sofia Gascon）、柔伊莎达娜（Zoe Saldana）、席琳娜葛梅兹（Selena Gomez）、亚德莲娜帕兹（Adriana Paz），「艾蜜莉亚佩雷斯」（Emilia Perez，暂译）

●最佳男主角奖（Best actor）：杰西普莱蒙（Jesse Plemons），「善良的种类」（Kinds of Kindness，暂译）

●最佳剧本奖（Best screenplay）：柯洛里法吉特（Coralie Fargeat）的「某种物质」（The Substance，暂译）

●评审团奖（Jury prize）：穆罕默德拉素罗夫（Mohammad Rasoulof），「神圣无花果树之籽」（The Seed of the Sacred Fig，暂译）

●最佳短片奖（Best short film）：内博沙斯利耶普切维奇（Nebojsa Slijepcevic）执导的「不能保持沉默之人」（The Man who Could Not Remain Silent，暂译）