The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

ABB to Spin Off Robotics Unit for 2026 Stock-Market Listing

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — ABB Ltd. plans to spin off and list its robotics unit next year as the Swiss manufacturer aims to improve its least profitable division as a standalone company.

The business, which makes industrial robots and related software, is to start trading in the second quarter of 2026, ABB said Thursday. The company cited limited synergies with its other businesses and improved capital allocation for the plan.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

The robotics unit is “a strong performer in its industry,” and “would benefit from being measured more directly against its peers,” ABB said.

The move will allow ABB to focus on more profitable businesses such as its electrification unit, which is benefiting from soaring investments in data centers triggered by an artificial intelligence boom. The robotics division has recently struggled with a manufacturing slowdown in China.

The division’s operating earnings margin slipped to 9.9% in the first quarter, ABB said Thursday in a separate earnings statement. The electrification unit’s margin increased to 23.2%.

The robotics division employs around 7,000 people and generated $2.3 billion in revenue last year, or roughly 7% of group sales. It operates manufacturing hubs in Sweden, the US and China and competes with the likes of Japan’s FANUC Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp. and Midea’s Kuka.

The unit makes products including industrial and collaborative robots used in the food and automotive industries as well as autonomous mobile robots that maneuver merchandise in logistics centers.

ABB shareholders will receive stock in the future listed robotics company as a dividend in-kind in proportion to their existing shareholding, the company said.

(Updates with details on spinoff in second paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR