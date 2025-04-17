ABB to Spin Off Robotics Unit for 2026 Stock-Market Listing

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — ABB Ltd. plans to spin off and list its robotics unit next year as the Swiss manufacturer aims to improve its least profitable division as a standalone company.

The business, which makes industrial robots and related software, is to start trading in the second quarter of 2026, ABB said Thursday. The company cited limited synergies with its other businesses and improved capital allocation for the plan.

The robotics unit is “a strong performer in its industry,” and “would benefit from being measured more directly against its peers,” ABB said.

The move will allow ABB to focus on more profitable businesses such as its electrification unit, which is benefiting from soaring investments in data centers triggered by an artificial intelligence boom. The robotics division has recently struggled with a manufacturing slowdown in China.

The division’s operating earnings margin slipped to 9.9% in the first quarter, ABB said Thursday in a separate earnings statement. The electrification unit’s margin increased to 23.2%.

The robotics division employs around 7,000 people and generated $2.3 billion in revenue last year, or roughly 7% of group sales. It operates manufacturing hubs in Sweden, the US and China and competes with the likes of Japan’s FANUC Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp. and Midea’s Kuka.

The unit makes products including industrial and collaborative robots used in the food and automotive industries as well as autonomous mobile robots that maneuver merchandise in logistics centers.

ABB shareholders will receive stock in the future listed robotics company as a dividend in-kind in proportion to their existing shareholding, the company said.

