Gaza in need: Swiss Solidarity appeals for donations

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel enables aid to be provided for the civilian population in Gaza. Swiss Solidarity is appealing for donations for the exhausted people there. You too can donate!

The recent signing of a ceasefire agreement between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel is a sign of hope for the people of Gaza, who have been facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy for two years: tens of thousands of victims, hunger, massive destruction, hospitals out of order and shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity.

Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, are organising a national day of solidarity for the civilian population in Gaza on October 22.

“The situation remains dramatic,” says Miren Bengoa, director of Swiss Solidarity. “The population in Gaza is exhausted, hungry and homeless. Now we have to turn fragile hope into concrete aid.”

Gaza: donations for food and water

In the short term, the donations make it possible to provide help against the humanitarian emergency: food, water, medicine, shelter and hygiene products.

Medical care and mobile clinics can be strengthened. Traumatised children and families receive support.

In the long term, donations can be used to rebuild important infrastructure such as health and water supply facilities, schools and homes.

