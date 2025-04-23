The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss police arrest two men crossing border with 30 kilos of cocaine

Crossing the border with 30 kilograms of cocaine in the car
Crossing the border with 30 kilograms of cocaine in the car Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss police arrest two men crossing border with 30 kilos of cocaine
Listening: Swiss police arrest two men crossing border with 30 kilos of cocaine

During a routine inspection, the Federal Customs and Border Security Office discovered 30 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a car.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two men have been reported to the public prosecutor’s office in canton Ticino for serious violations of the Narcotics Act.

The men were stopped on April 16, according to a statement from the Ticino public prosecutor’s office, the Ticino cantonal police and the Federal Customs and Border Security Office. The cocaine was found hidden in their car.

The two men were questioned and arrested after the discovery, the statement added. Initial findings by the cantonal public prosecutor’s office suggest the drugs were not intended for the Swiss market.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Zurich pensioner faces district court for feeding cats

More

Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat

This content was published on A 68-year-old Swiss woman is in court in Zurich on Tuesday, accused of systematically feeding her neighbour's cat "Leo" - a criminal offence in Switzerland - so that the cat no longer wanted to go home.

Read more: Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat
Swiss cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sunday

More

SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled all flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until May 11 after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near the airport.

Read more: SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR