The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Aging society

Thousands in Zurich join march to protest against housing crisis

Thousands demonstrate in Zurich for affordable rents
Thousands demonstrated in Zurich on Saturday calling for affordable rents Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thousands in Zurich join march to protest against housing crisis
Listening: Thousands in Zurich join march to protest against housing crisis

Several thousand protesters took part in rally in Zurich on Saturday calling for affordable housing.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Demonstrators accused institutional landlords, such as banks and insurance companies, of being responsible for high rents. The protesters also blamed Swiss politicians of having close links with the property industry.

Left-wing and far-left groups were behind the demonstration. Representatives of the radical left were the most vocal with anti-capitalist and anti-police slogans.

More

Near the Europaallee, several demonstrators threw beer cans and water bottles at police officers along the route.

A Google office in the area was also the target of protesters’ beer cans and paint, according to a Keystone-ATS journalist present. Several demonstrators damaged a window at the entrance. Hooded individuals also sprayed tags along the march.

Traffic disrupted

The squatter scene was very much in evidence. Members of the Zurich Revolutionary Youth unfurled banners on the Lindenhof and set off fireworks. Residents of the “Sugus houses”, whose leases have been terminated, also turned out in force.

More

The demonstration, which lasted two and a half hours, started in the city centre, passed via the railway station and ended at Helvetiaplatz. Car and public transport traffic was disrupted in the afternoon.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Still no break in the glacier above Blatten (VS)

More

Unstable Swiss glacier still cause for concern

This content was published on An unstable glacier above the Swiss village of Blatten has stopped breaking up, but there is still no question of lifting a landslide alert.

Read more: Unstable Swiss glacier still cause for concern

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR