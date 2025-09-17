Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke steps down earlier than planned

Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke steps down earlier than planned Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

There is another major departure from the management of the Nestlé food group. Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke is now stepping down early. His departure follows the dismissal of Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe at the beginning of September.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nestlé-Präsident Paul Bulcke tritt früher als geplant zurück Original Read more: Nestlé-Präsident Paul Bulcke tritt früher als geplant zurück

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The pressure on 71-year-old Bulcke was apparently too great after the second departure of a Nestlé CEO within a year. Bulcke’s designated successor, Pablo Isla, will now take over the chairmanship of the food company on October 1, as Nestlé announced on Tuesday.

According to the original plan, the current Nestlé Vice-Chairman Isla would not have been elected as the new Chairman until the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026.

More

More Workplace Whistleblowing platform led to dismissal of Nestlé CEO This content was published on Laurent Freixe was removed from the top job at Nestlé because of an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate”. It was the company’s anonymous reporting platform Speak Up that first raised the alarm. Read more: Whistleblowing platform led to dismissal of Nestlé CEO

“Now is the right time for me to step back and accelerate the planned transition,” Bulcke is quoted as saying in the Nestlé press release. Pablo Isla and the new CEO Philipp Navratil could now drive Nestlé’s strategy forward and lead the company with new perspectives.

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe was forced to resign at the beginning of September due to a concealed affair with a direct subordinate at the beginning of September 2025. Shareholders subsequently accused Bulcke of a lack of sensitivity when making personnel decisions.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content