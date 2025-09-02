Nestlé sacks CEO Laurent Freixe after affair with employee

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The investigation into Freixe (pictured) was done under the supervision of the outgoing board chair and the incoming chair. Keystone-SDA
Swiss food giant Nestlé has dismissed its CEO, Laurent Freixe, with immediate effect. The move follows an investigation into a previously undisclosed relationship with a female employee who reported directly to him.

The board of directors saw Freixe’s behaviour as a violation of the Nestlé code of conduct and internal guidelines, the company announced on Monday evening. The board appointed Nespresso boss Philipp Navratil as the new CEO. Navratil has been with Nestlé for 24 years.

The investigation into Freixe’s conduct was done under the supervision of the outgoing board chair Paul Bulcke and the designated new chair, Pablo Isla.

Bulcke was quoted in a statement as saying that the decision was necessary: “Nestlé’s values and governance form the solid foundation of our company.” At the same time, he thanked Freixe for his many years of service.

