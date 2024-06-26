Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed on Wednesday morning, according to an airport spokesperson. Airspace in the Geneva area had been closed for two hours on Tuesday evening due to flooding in the basement of Skyguide's control centre.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
According to airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat, 30 flights to Geneva and 22 departures were cancelled, as reported by Keystone-SDA news agency. As some aircraft and their crews were unable to land, they were also unable to take off on Wednesday morning. As a result, 14 flights were cancelled in the early morning. Otherwise, operations continued as normal.
In the Skyguide building, the cold storage room for servers was one of the areas affected. Air traffic control then decided to close the airspace for two hours to avoid the risk of the control systems overheating.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
