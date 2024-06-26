Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed

On Tuesday, 30 flights to Geneva and 22 departures had to be cancelled. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed on Wednesday morning, according to an airport spokesperson. Airspace in the Geneva area had been closed for two hours on Tuesday evening due to flooding in the basement of Skyguide's control centre.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

According to airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat, 30 flights to Geneva and 22 departures were cancelled, as reported by Keystone-SDA news agency. As some aircraft and their crews were unable to land, they were also unable to take off on Wednesday morning. As a result, 14 flights were cancelled in the early morning. Otherwise, operations continued as normal.

+Switzerland to introduce flight passenger database

The spokesman reported that approximately 100 passengers for whom no accommodation could be found were attended to by a crisis team in Terminal 2 of the airport. Cots, food, and drinks were provided.

On Tuesday evening, strong thunderstorms hit the Geneva region. Subsequent flooding was reported in several places at the airport, but did not cause any major damage, according to Jeannerat.

+SWISS to fly to the South Korean capital Seoul from May

In the Skyguide building, the cold storage room for servers was one of the areas affected. Air traffic control then decided to close the airspace for two hours to avoid the risk of the control systems overheating.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe