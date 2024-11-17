Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn

Cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this fall
Cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
Listening: Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn

In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be killed during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St Gallen.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the latest wolf map published by the Foundation for Carnivore Ecology and Wildlife Management (Kora), there are currently 35 wolf packs living in Switzerland with a parent pair and at least one pup. Nine of these packs move between Switzerland and neighbouring countries.

+ Switzerland criticised over wolf shootings

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has authorised the cantons to eliminate eight packs. An application from canton Valais for the complete “removal” of another pack is still pending. Thirteen packs may be decimated, which means that a certain number of newborn pups can be shot.

+ Wolves in Switzerland: more numerous but less deadly in 2023

An evaluation of the data available from the cantonal hunting authorities by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA revealed that at least 39 wolves had been shot by mid-November: 23 in canton Graubünden, ten in canton Valais, three in canton Vaud and three in canton St Gallen.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

