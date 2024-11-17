Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be killed during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St Gallen.
According to the latest wolf map published by the Foundation for Carnivore Ecology and Wildlife Management (Kora), there are currently 35 wolf packs living in Switzerland with a parent pair and at least one pup. Nine of these packs move between Switzerland and neighbouring countries.
The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has authorised the cantons to eliminate eight packs. An application from canton Valais for the complete “removal” of another pack is still pending. Thirteen packs may be decimated, which means that a certain number of newborn pups can be shot.
An evaluation of the data available from the cantonal hunting authorities by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA revealed that at least 39 wolves had been shot by mid-November: 23 in canton Graubünden, ten in canton Valais, three in canton Vaud and three in canton St Gallen.
