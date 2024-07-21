Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Graubünden storm causes significant economic damage, prompting support measures

volunteers wearing civilians clothes clean up storm damage with an escavator in the back.
Around 150 volunteers help to clean up after the recent storm in Misox, in canton Graubünden. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

The recent storm in Misox, in canton Graubünden, has resulted in severe economic damage, affecting SMEs, tourism, and agricultural land. Authorities are now implementing various support measures for those impacted.

Graubünden cantonal authorities reported on Monday that the storm’s consequences for the local economy, tourism, and agriculture have become clear a month after the event. While the full extent of the damage and costs remains uncertain, departments are in contact with local authorities to offer “rapid and pragmatic” solutions.

Tourism support

At the request of Graubünden Ferien, the Office for Economy and Tourism has allocated CHF20,000 ($22,522) for a special tourism communication campaign to mitigate the economic damage in areas directly affected along the A13 motorway. Cantonal parliamentarian Marcus Caduff confirmed the contribution to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+Swiss storm damage estimated at up to CHF200 million

Graubünden Ferien, in collaboration with the tourism organisations of the Moesa and Viamala regions, has launched a campaign to promote tourist offers in areas now fully accessible. After an initial drop in visitor numbers post-storm, tourism organisations expect a return to normalcy if weather conditions remain stable.

Agricultural assistance

The storm has rendered approximately 100 hectares of agricultural land in the Misox valley—an area equivalent to over 140 football pitches—unfarmable due to mud, wood, and debris. Forest and farm roads have also sustained damage.

The Office for Agriculture and Geoinformation (ALG) will not reduce direct payments or refuse contributions for affected areas in the 2024 contribution year. This applies to areas that cannot be farmed or accessed due to the storm. Contributions will also be maintained for summering farms. The exact financial scope of this measure is yet to be detailed.

+Swiss politicians express dismay at storm damage

Authorities do not expect all areas to be recultivated in 2024. However, areas recultivated in 2025 but still unfarmable will receive full contributions in 2025.

Coordinated clean-up efforts

Farmers are urged not to initiate clean-up efforts independently or hire third parties. The canton will coordinate the removal and proper disposal of the large amounts of material.

Short-term working compensation Companies affected by the storm and road closure have applied for short-time working compensation. The Office for Industry, Trade and Labour has recorded 37 pre-applications, with 32 approved so far, according to the press release.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

