Alpine Environment

Record number of cranes have crossed Switzerland
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around 800 cranes have travelled over Switzerland. According to the Swiss Ornithological Institute in Sempach, never before have so many cranes been counted at once in this country.

The start of this year’s bird migration season is therefore looking promising. Several very large flocks of cranes have already been observed, the Swiss Ornithological Institute (SOI) wrote on Tuesday. Record numbers of migrating cranes have also been reported in neighbouring Bavaria. The migration season for cranes has only just begun.

With their loud, trumpeting calls, they are very conspicuous when they fly south in the typical ‘V’ formation. Cranes are known for their traditional migration routes, according to the SOI. The westernmost migration route leads from Scandinavia and north-eastern Europe in a very narrow corridor to the south-west and ends in Spain. Another route leads from Finland via Hungary and Italy to North Africa. This means that Switzerland is not actually directly on a “crane flyway”. This makes the current spectacle over the Swiss sky all the more remarkable.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

