You’re in luck if you spot these Swiss birds

The opening ceremony of the Swiss Ornithological Institute. Archiv Vogelwarte

The Swiss Ornithological Institute (SOI), that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has come up with a Swiss bird list for those wishing to add some feathered wonders to their Swiss wish list.

In early April of 1924, a group of bird lovers gathered to inaugurate the observation hut on the southern shore of Lake Sempach in central Switzerland.

Alfred Schifferli was the visionary behind the SOI and became its first director.

SOI founder Alfred Schifferli with a hand-reared Eurasian Curlew. Archiv Vogelwarte

The coordination of bird ringing was one of the bird SOI’s initial main tasks. In addition, it built a reference library with ornithological writings for study purposes to collect knowledge about birds and make it accessible to everyone.

With growing financial support from the public, the SOI was given a newly built building on the lakeshore around 1955. At this time the SOI was transferred to a non-profit foundation. It now receives 40,000 visitors a year, and the free information service receives several thousand emails and telephone calls every year.

Livio Rey, a spokesperson and biologist at the SOI, has compiled for SWI swissinfo.ch a list of must-see birds from over 400 species found in the Alpine nation.

Bearded vulture

KEYSTONE/¬© KEYSTONE / ALEXANDRA WEY

“The largest bird of Switzerland was extirpated in the beginning of the 20th century. After a long-term reintroduction project, this impressive bird glides again through the Swiss mountains.”

It is estimated that there are 27 pairs of this critically endangered species in the country.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

Red Kite

KEYSTONE

“One of the easiest birds to see in Switzerland. An impressive 10% of the world population breed in our small country and can be seen soaring over open fields and even cities”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

White-throated Dipper

KEYSTONE/WERNER SCHEUBER

“The dipper is the only European songbird able to dive. It inhabits clean rivers and mountain streams and therefore finds many suitable habitats in Switzerland”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

Red-crested Pochard

KEYSTONE/Science Photo Library

“The male of the red-crested pochard is easy to identify with its orange head and coral-red bill. It is mainly a winter guest and is then commonly seen even in habours and close to shore”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

Wallcreeper

KEYSTONE/©ClickAlps/REDA&CO/Science Photo Library

“The wallcreeper is the butterfly of the birds. Living a vertical life on cliffs and gorges, it is very hard to see, until it opens its red wings and flies away”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

Citril Finch

KEYSTONE/McPHOTO / JEG/Science Photo Library

“An elusive species of subalpine forests, the citril finch is only found in mountain areas of central and south-western Europe”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

White-winged Snowfinch

KEYSTONE/Olivier Born /Science Photo Library Biosphoto

“The snowfinch is the high-alpine relative of the house sparrow. It is perfectly adapted to the harsh conditions in the high mountains and stays above the treeline even in winter!”.

Learn more about this bird, including where to find them in Switzerland.External link

It is estimated that about 40% of Switzerland’s 205 native breeding bird species are on the red list of endangered or threatened types – more than twice as many as internationally.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger