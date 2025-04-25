The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Alpine Environment

Road over Oberalp Pass re-opened despite snow

Road over the Oberalp Pass open again despite snow
Road over the Oberalp Pass open again despite snow Keystone-SDA
Road over Oberalp Pass re-opened despite snow
The winter closure on the Oberalp Pass was lifted at 9am on Friday. The road between Andermatt and Sedrun in eastern Switzerland was still partially covered in snow.

However, the pass is open to all vehicles, canton Uri’s construction department announced on its website shortly after the winter closure was lifted. It had opened the road over the pass, which lies at an altitude of 2,044 metres above sea level, in consultation with canton Graubünden. The road had been closed on November 18.

Several Swiss Alpine passes close for winter

The winter closure of the other Alpine passes in Uri is not expected to be lifted for several weeks. The Gotthard and Klausen passes are expected to open in mid-May. The Furka Pass is likely to open at the end of May. The winter closure on the Susten Pass is likely to be lifted in mid-June.

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Swiss forced to throw away tonnes of sheep's wool

This content was published on Swisswool, the largest Swiss wool processor, is not accepting any wool for the first time this spring. For many sheep farmers, the only option is to get rid of the wool.

Read more: Swiss forced to throw away tonnes of sheep’s wool

