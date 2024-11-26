Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

Robin named bird of the year 2025
For the first time, the "Bird of the Year" was not chosen by a panel of experts, but by the public. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025
Listening: Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Over 12,000 people took part in a nationwide vote, Birdlife Switzerland announced on Tuesday. For the first time, the “Bird of the Year” was not chosen by a panel of experts, but by the public. Close behind the robin were the long-tailed tit, the green woodpecker and the nuthatch.

+ Little grebe named Swiss Bird of the Year 2024

According to Birdlife, the positive image of the robin is due to the fact that it is present all year round. Most robins migrate to the Mediterranean region in autumn to benefit from the warmer climate. At the same time, other robin species come to Switzerland from more northerly regions and spend the winter here.

With its clear and melodious song, the robin is one of the first birds to sing in the morning and often one of the last in the evening. The robin is one of the few birds that also sings in autumn and on sunny winter days to defend its winter feeding territory.

The robin is one of the most common breeding birds in Switzerland; it starts breeding at the end of March. Its nest of moss, leaves and stalks is usually well camouflaged on the ground, for example hidden under a bush or in a rootstock. Robins normally breed twice a year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

