Alpine Environment

Swiss police identify storm victim found in canton Ticino

Police identify victim found in Val Maggia on Tuesday
Keystone-SDA

The body found in the area of Riveo in Val Maggia, in the southern Swiss canton Ticino, on Tuesday has been identified. The death toll following last weekend's storms has now reached six.

This content was published on
2 minutes

The victim was a 67-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Locarno area, the cantonal police said in a press release on Friday. The body was discovered on Tuesday by a military helicopter in the Maggia riverbed and subsequently rescued by a Rega aircraft.

The weekend storms in Ticino have now resulted in the loss of five lives in total.

Another victim was discovered on Wednesday, also near Riveo. The victim was a 61-year-old Swiss woman from canton Basel Country, according to the Ticino police. Meanwhile, three German tourists were swept away by a landslide in the hamlet of Fontana, in Val Bavona, a side valley of Val Maggia. Four people are still missing.

In all, at least six people lost their lives in last weekend’s severe weather. In Saas-Grund, in canton Valais, a man died after being caught in a flood in the basement of a hotel. The search continues for a 52-year-old man reported missing in the Binn Valley, in canton Valais.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

