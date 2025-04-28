Strongest pollen season has begun in Switzerland

Especially on warm and sunny days, increasing amounts of grass pollen are travelling in the Swiss lowlands. At the same time, highly allergenic birch pollen is still in the air.
The Allergy Centre recommends that allergy sufferers check the pollen forecast daily and take hay fever medication in good time. Hay fever is often underestimated, it said. If it is not treated, it can develop into asthma. The symptoms can also severely impair performance at school, training, sport or on stage.
The 2025 grass pollen season got off to an early start in Switzerland due to the mild winter and spring, Regula Gehrig from the Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss), which also operates the national pollen monitoring network, explained in the press release. The vegetation is one to two weeks ahead of the long-term average.
A brief cooler phase before Easter slowed down growth for a short time, but with rising temperatures, a rapid increase in grass pollen is now to be expected, Gehrig continued.
According to the private weather service MeteoNews, temperatures will rise steadily over the course of the week. According to the forecasts, the risk of showers will only increase again on Sunday.
According to the Allergy Centre, the grass pollen season lasts until late summer. The peak is in May and June.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
