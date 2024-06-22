Three people missing after landslide in Switzerland

The village of Sorte in the Misox valley in canton Graubünden on Saturday. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

Three people are missing after heavy rains caused a landslide in the southeastern Swiss canton of Graubünden, police have said. One woman was found alive in the scree on Saturday morning.

“We’ve managed to save at least one life,” a Graubünden cantonal police officer said at a press conference in Roveredo on Saturday, broadcast by Italian-language Swiss public television, RSI.

On Friday evening, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused high water levels in the region, as in other areas of Switzerland.

The zone in which police and firefighters were called to intervene stretched across almost 2okm. An alluvial fan affected several homes, and police estimate that a total of four people were buried. The woman who was rescued was transferred to hospital.

Rescue forces on site are continuing to search for the three other missing persons with the help of helicopters and drones, noted the police officer.

Elsewhere in the southern canton of Valais, well-known tourist destination Zermatt is still inaccessible after the road and rail line leading to the town were shut due to the effects of flooding.

