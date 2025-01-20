Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Unproductive land remains stable in Switzerland

Unproductive land has remained stable in Switzerland
Unproductive land has remained stable in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Unproductive land remains stable in Switzerland
Listening: Unproductive land remains stable in Switzerland

The amount of unproductive land in Switzerland has hardly changed in recent decades. Nationwide, it shrank by around 2% between 1985 and 2018, according to figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Overall, a quarter of Switzerland’s land is considered unproductive, i.e. it is not used for agriculture, forestry or settlement.

Almost half of the unproductive land (45%) is rock and scree. The proportion of unproductive vegetation is around 28%, that of water bodies around 17%.

Just under 10% of the unproductive areas are still covered by glaciers and firn snow.

Glaciers in particular have lost terrain. They have lost a third of their area in 33 years. In the period from 1975 to 1985, glaciers covered around 153,000 hectares. Where the ice melted, mostly vegetation-free areas of scree and rock were left behind.

