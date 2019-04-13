This content was published on April 13, 2019 4:39 PM

The winning battery is said to be a revolution in storing electrical energy, especially for vehicles. (Keystone)

The Grand Prize of the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva has been awarded for a recyclable lithium car battery that does not create any pollution throughout its life cycle.

Organizers said the battery, developed by Hong Kong company GRST Holding Limited, was “a real revolution in the domain of storing electrical energy, especially for vehicles”.

The battery is also more efficient and less costly than current lithium batteries and is completely recyclable. Its components, such as cathodes, can be recuperated and re-used, while the body of the battery at the end of its life can be dissolved in water without leaving pollutant residues,

Prizes have also been given to some 60 other inventions among more than 1,000 presented this year.

The exhibition is one of the most important of its kind in the world, allowing inventors from all over the world to present and seek out a market for their inventions.

This year's fair has more than 800 exhibitors. It is taking place, as usual, in the Geneva Palexpo Arena near the city's airport, and runs until Sunday.







Keystone-SDA/jc

