Picture of the week

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On Tuesday Switzerland returned to Egypt a death mask dating from the second century BC. It had been seized in Switzerland as part of criminal proceedings. The agreement on the restitution was signed in Bern by Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Egyptian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mohamed Yehia Mohamed Negm.
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