Does Switzerland extradite its citizens?

Imagine a Swiss citizen is wanted for a crime abroad and flees back to Switzerland. Are they suddenly beyond the reach of the law?
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As a rule, Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens unless they explicitly consent to being extradited. This right is rooted in the Swiss constitution and is based on the principle of territorial sovereignty, under which Switzerland applies its own laws to its citizens.
Why is that? And are there any exceptions?
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Human rights
Why Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens
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Some countries extradite citizens who are wanted by foreign authorities. Switzerland does not – with one exception.
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