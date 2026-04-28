Asia Open Clouded by US Stock Slide on AI Worries: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are set for a subdued start after a tech-led selloff dragged down US benchmarks, as doubts resurface over whether massive spending in artificial intelligence will pay off — just as traders brace for a wave of megacap earnings.

Equity futures signaled Sydney will open lower, while Hong Kong is set for a modest gain. Tokyo is closed for a holiday. S&P 500 contracts were steady after the US benchmark dropped from a record following a news report that OpenAI failed to meet its own goals for new user acquisition and sales. That fueled worries the firm may struggle to support its AI infrastructure spending — which saw partners such as Oracle Corp. and CoreWeave Inc. slump.

OpenAI missed several sales targets after rival Anthropic PBC gained ground in the coding and enterprise markets, the Wall Street Journal reported. Stocks remained lower even as the ChatGPT creator pushed back against those concerns, saying its consumer and enterprise businesses are “firing on all cylinders.”

That all came as big techs representing about a quarter of the S&P 500’s value get ready to release their earnings. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are set to report Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later.

Tech earnings have been largely shielded from the disruptions of the Iran war. The sector’s results are expected to have grown 41% in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Elsewhere, US oil was little changed in early trading on Wednesday, after gaining more than 5% in the week’s first two sessions on concern over a protracted peace process that could keep the Strait of Hormuz shut for an indefinite period. The recent rally has curbed expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and boosted the dollar and Treasury yields. Gold was stable after losing almost 2% on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump said Iran has asked the US to lift a naval blockade of the waterway while the two sides negotiate an end to the two-month war. Mediators in Pakistan expect Tehran to submit a revised proposal in the next few days, CNN reported.

Worries over how the conflict might impact inflation — alongside a seemingly stable labor market — will likely keep Federal Reserve policymakers on the sidelines for a third straight meeting. Short-dated Treasuries fell.

Eyes will also be on Australian economic data due later Wednesday. Inflation is likely to show a sharp acceleration in the first quarter, driven largely by higher fuel costs from the Iran war shock, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Stocks and bonds face pressures this week beyond rising oil prices. High hurdles on Mag 7 earnings expectations will keep a lid on equities, while bond yields may rise further as some traders bet on the 10-year hitting 4.40%.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:02 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4% S&P 500 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% on Tuesday Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,312.98 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,287.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed at $4,598.75 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $99.44 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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