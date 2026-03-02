Asia Poised for Weak Open After Treasuries Sink: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks faced fresh pressure Tuesday as the Iran war sent oil prices surging, stoking inflation fears that weighed on bonds but left US stocks little changed. The dollar and gold rallied as investors sought havens.

Equity index futures for Japan and Australia fell, while those for Hong Kong climbed. The S&P 500 ended flat Monday after paring initial declines, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 managed a 0.1% advance. Energy and defense shares gained, several tech firms with solid balance sheets rallied, and airlines sank. Gold topped $5,300.

The near halt to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and disruption at a big refinery in Saudi Arabia underscored the threat to oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped more than 6% on Monday, while European natural gas prices soared as Qatar shut the world’s largest LNG export plant.

Concerns that rising energy costs will send inflation higher and curtail Federal Reserve easing weighed on bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed 10 basis points to 4.03%. Traders are now fully pricing in a first US rate cut for September, with bets on a third reduction in 2026 almost evaporating. The dollar rose 0.7%.

“There are more questions than answers right now,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “A stabilizing energy picture could have a positive ripple effect, while concerns about a longer-term disruption could have the opposite.”

The greenback climbed against all G-10 currencies Monday, leaving the yen trading around 157 per dollar. Australia’s 10-year yield jumped early Tuesday, as Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said the central bank was “very alert” to the potential implications for inflation expectations from the Middle East conflict and is “well positioned” for a policy response if required.

As US-Israeli strikes on Iran reverberated across the Middle East, President Donald Trump called on the nation’s leaders to capitulate, while the Islamic Republic’s security chief ruled out negotiations. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected the idea of an “endless” war.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Iran to pay attention to the “reasonable concerns” of its neighbors, after Tehran’s retaliation against US and Israeli attacks included strikes on other Gulf nations.

The recovery in major equity indexes from session lows suggests that, for now, the market views the conflict as a relevant geopolitical risk, but one that remains financially contained in the immediate term, according to Antonio Di Giacomo at XS.com.

Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson see the conflict in the Middle East as unlikely to derail their bullish view on US stocks, barring a sharp and sustained surge in oil.

“In the end, the Iran military action should remove major uncertainty in the world, and the stock market is expected to have a relief rally as new, pro-Western leadership in Iran emerges and crude oil exports resume,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier.

Bitcoin touched $70,000 on Monday, after dropping to around $63,000 over the weekend. Silver, meanwhile, failed to match gold’s advance, slipping more than 4%.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC’s artificial intelligence chatbot Claude and related consumer-facing applications went down on Monday, with the startup saying it has been grappling with “unprecedented demand” for its services over the past week. Nvidia Corp. agreed to invest $4 billion in two companies that develop data center optics that are essential for artificial intelligence. Apple Inc. unveiled the iPhone 17e, the latest version of its lower-end smartphone, and a faster version of the iPad Air. Paramount Skydance Corp. will combine the Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming services into a single platform, following the company’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. BlackRock Inc.’s Global Infrastructure Partners LP and EQT AB agreed to buy AES Corp. for about $10.7 billion in cash as the market heats up for power plant developers that can provide electricity for AI data centers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5% as of 7:28 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.9% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% The euro was little changed at $1.1689 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.41 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8982 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,378.01 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,050.42 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6.4% to $71.28 a barrel on Monday Spot gold rose 1% to $5,329.90 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

