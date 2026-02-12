Asia Stocks Make Best Start Versus US This Century: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities advanced for a fifth day, stretching their lead over US peers this year as relatively cheaper valuations and firmer growth prospects lured buyers. Treasuries fell after stronger US jobs data.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose as much as 0.8% to a record. The gauge is up around 13% so far this year, its best start to the year relative to the S&P 500 this century. The US gauge is up just 1.4%. South Korea’s benchmark jumped 2.9% to extend its lead as the world’s best-performing market this year, with gains by chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co.

Treasuries fell with the yield on the 10-year bond rising to 4.18% as traders pared bets on interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following the jobs numbers. Money markets priced in the Fed’s next cut in July, from June previously, after the US economy added 130,000 roles in January, twice the median forecast.

In what is shaping up to be another blockbuster year, Asia’s markets are outpacing peers in the US and Europe, drawing global investors who have gradually unwound some of their dollar exposures. Investors are positioning for beneficiaries of the artificial-intelligence boom as companies channel billions of dollars into the technology, reshaping and disrupting multiple industries.

“That is what 2026 will be about: diversification across regions but also across sectors,” Elfreda Jonker, client portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

That said, much of the focus on Wednesday was on the US jobs data, which indicated strength in the US economy.

The next key hurdle for markets is Friday’s US inflation report, which could reinforce the case for keeping rates higher for longer if price pressures fail to ease.

“The report will ease concerns around the consumer,” wrote Krishna Guha at Evercore, referring to the US jobs data. “It pours cold water on the idea the Fed could cut rates again before mid-year and will fuel internal debate as to how restrictive policy is and how much slack there is in the labor market.”

The S&P 500 ended Wednesday flat after a bumpy session with real estate services stocks getting hit in the latest ‘AI scare trade.’ The US benchmark trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 22 times, compared with about 15 times for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Asia’s strength stands out when investors’ convictions in everything from tech stocks to precious metals and cryptocurrencies are being tested by shifting expectations for US interest rates and uncertainty over AI-driven disruption.

Asia is winning favor with investors as the global tech race is shifting from AI pioneers to the enablers of large-scale adoption. Regional firms control critical choke points — from advanced chips and memory to foundry services and assembly — supplying much of the hardware underpinning the AI build-out.

Read: Booming Asian Markets Widen Their Lead Over US and Europe

In other corners of the market, gold and silver edged lower, while Bitcoin declined to trade around $67,000. The dollar held its losses, benefiting the yen, which touched a two-week high.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

Even with USD/JPY well below recent highs, Tokyo clearly isn’t comfortable letting the market run unchecked. The emphasis on coordination with Washington ups the ante, reviving the threat of rate checks or other jawboning tactics to lean against renewed yen weakness.

– Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. For more analysis, read here.

In commodities, oil rose as tensions in the Middle East outweighed concerns that there’s a supply glut growing. Nickel extended gains after Indonesia signaled a sharp cut to output this year, curbing supply from the world’s biggest mine.

Elsewhere, the Republican-led US House passed legislation aimed at ending President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, signaling a growing anxiety over the White House’s economic agenda before midterm elections focused heavily on affordability.

However, since joint resolutions must be signed by the president to become law, or passed overwhelmingly to override a veto, it’s unlikely lawmakers can force him to abandon his signature economic policy through legislation alone.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s long-planned upgrade to the Siri virtual assistant has run into snags during testing in recent weeks, potentially pushing back the release of several highly anticipated functions. Cisco Systems Inc. gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for profitability in the current quarter, spurring concerns that mounting memory-chip prices are taking a toll on the company. McDonald’s Corp.’s US sales grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in the fourth quarter as value meals continued to resonate with cost-conscious diners. Grab Holdings Ltd. predicted full-year revenue that trailed estimates, a sign of strain in a Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery market pressured by weaker consumer sentiment. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1879 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 152.82 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8987 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $67,575.52 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,965.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 4.5 basis points to 2.190% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $64.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $5,059.39 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Paul Dobson and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.